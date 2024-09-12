Daniil Glinka through to last 16 at ITF tournament in France

Estonian tennis player Daniil Glinka is through to the last 16 of the ITF tennis tournament in Plaisir, France, after beating Tom Paris, who indeed is from France, in three sets, 4:6, 7:6 (4), 6:3 in an arduous game which lasted over three sets.

Glinka, 24 (ATP 412) broke the serve of Paris, aged 22 and ranked 595th in the world, and took a 4-2 lead, but then allowed his opponent to win the next four games, and so lost the opener.

In set two the French player started strongly, racing ahead to 3:0 and later 4:1, but Glinka stayed in the fight to get back into the match.

With things at 5-4, Glinka saved no fewer than five match points, and managed to push the set to a tiebreak situation. In that closely contested tiebreak, the Estonian won three consecutive points from 4-4, taking the set 7-6 (4) and forcing a decisive third set.

Glinka started the finals et with three consecutive game wins, but did not allow Paris back into the match as the latter had done in the opener. Glinka secured victory on the first match point presented to him, winning 4:6, 7:6 (4), 6:3 in a match that lasted three hours and two minutes.

Glinka next faces another French competitor, Nathan Trouve, in the round of 16 in Plaisir, just west of the French capital.

The ITF is a feeder circuit to the ATP (men's) and WTA (women's) tournaments.

