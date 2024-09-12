Daniil Glinka through to last 16 at ITF tournament in France

News
Daniil Glinka.
Daniil Glinka. Source: Roland Strimmer/Sparkasse Challenger Val Gardena
News

Estonian tennis player Daniil Glinka is through to the last 16 of the ITF tennis tournament in Plaisir, France, after beating Tom Paris, who indeed is from France, in three sets, 4:6, 7:6 (4), 6:3 in an arduous game which lasted over three sets.

Glinka, 24 (ATP 412) broke the serve of Paris, aged 22 and ranked 595th in the world, and took a 4-2 lead, but then allowed his opponent to win the next four games, and so lost the opener.

In set two the French player started strongly, racing ahead to 3:0 and later 4:1, but Glinka stayed in the fight to get back into the match.

With things at 5-4, Glinka saved no fewer than five match points, and managed to push the set to a tiebreak situation. In that closely contested tiebreak, the Estonian won three consecutive points from 4-4, taking the set 7-6 (4) and forcing a decisive third set.

Glinka started the finals et with three consecutive game wins, but did not allow Paris back into the match as the latter had done in the opener. Glinka secured victory on the first match point presented to him, winning 4:6, 7:6 (4), 6:3 in a match that lasted three hours and two minutes.

Glinka next faces another French competitor, Nathan Trouve, in the round of 16 in Plaisir, just west of the French capital.

The ITF is a feeder circuit to the ATP (men's) and WTA (women's) tournaments.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:00

Estonia's first ever illustration festival set for Tartu this Satuday

17:33

Tartu and Lviv become sister cities

17:25

Education minister: Hobby education funding to be cut

16:57

Michal: Salary fund tax no longer government's favored option

16:26

Gallery: President of Estonia Alar Karis visits Ukraine Updated

16:22

Competition Authority clears Enefit Power of market violations

15:51

Daniil Glinka through to last 16 at ITF tournament in France

15:26

Wood industry union and employers' confederation critical of draft climate law

14:49

Culture ministry to make 4 percent across-the-board cuts next year

14:13

Deputy mayor wants to pause reconstruction of Tallinn's Ristiku tänav

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

Two Estonian cats title among most beautiful cats in the world

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.09

Tallinn to invest €100 million in public transport

11.09

Interior ministry: Patriarch Kirill's words threaten Estonia's security

11.09

Reader question: Why do jellyfish wash up on Estonia's shores in early fall?

11.09

Network fee hike to fall disproportionately on those who consume less electricity

12:23

Telia to switch to rental-only internet routers

11.09

Estonian government bonds four times oversubscribed Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo