Rasmus Mägi wins Brescia 400-meter hurdles

Estonian athlete Rasmus Mägi won the men's 400-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level event in Brescia, Italy at the weekend, putting in a time of 48.61 seconds in rainy conditions.

Qatar's Abderrahman Samba took second place with a time of 49.31, and Alex Knibbs (U.K.) finished third in 49.69.

Mägi, Samba and Knibbs were the only athletes to post times under 50 seconds.

Mägi's next competition is this Saturday at the Diamond League final in Brussels. He made the men's 400-meter hurdles final at last month's Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile Elisabeth Pihela finished tied for fifth place in the high jump in Brescia, jumping 1.82 meters.

Kati Ojaloo also placed fifth, in the hammer throw (60.90 meters).

