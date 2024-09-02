Estonian high jumper Karmen Bruus to study and train in the USA

Next year, Estonian high jumper Karmen Bruus will head to the U.S. to study and train at the University of Missouri. Bruus' future plans were revealed by her coach Kersti Viru, who said the talented high jumper needs a change of scenery.

"Karmen said she'll see how it goes. if she doesn't like it [in the U.S.], she'll come back [to Estonia],," Viru said in an interview with Estonian daily Postimees.

"I am so sorry to think that our Estonian federation doesn't need such good athletes, since Teigamägi (President of the Estonian Athletic Federation (EJKL) Erich Teigamägi - ed.) once told (head of the Tartu Kalev sports club) Raido Mägi that he didn't need Bruus' medals."

"It's all such a complicated process, but we are now seeing a ray of light," added Viru.

Bruus, 19, won Estonia's only medal at last week's U-20 World Athletics Championships in Peru. The Estonian took bronze, with Angelina Topic of Serbia wining gold and Australia's Izobelle Louison-Roe claiming silver.

Notable alumni of the University of Missouri include actors Brad Pitt, and John Hamm as well as musician Sheryl Crow.

