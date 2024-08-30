Karmen Bruus through to U20 world athletics champs high jump final

High jumper and defending world champion Karmen Bruus has made the final at the Under-20 World Athletics Championships in Lima, Peru.

Two years ago, when the U20 championships were held in neighboring Colombia, Bruus took world championship gold, at the age of 17.

The Estonian delivered a strong performance in the high jump qualification round, needing only four jumps to secure her spot in the final, clearing heights of 1.73, 1.77, 1.80, and 1.83 meters in succession and not knocking the bar off even once.

Eleven more jumpers made the final; Estonian Valeria Smirnova also cleared 1.80 meters, but did not qualify.

The U20 world championship high hump final takes place in the small hours of Sunday, Estonian time.

In other events, Steven Leppoja finished 48th overall in the men's 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.29 seconds, while Raiko Kahr placed 51st in the same event, with a time of 14.33 seconds.

Elsa Puu, who finished eighth in the heptathlon, also competed in the women's 100-meter hurdles, finishing 49th overall ( 14.48 seconds).

The junior men's decathlon is also underway; Andreas Trumm is in 18th place after three events at the time of writing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!