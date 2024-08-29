Estonia's Susannah Kaul finishes fifteenth in 50m freestyle at Paralympics

On Thursday, Susannah Kaul was the first Estonian in action at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Kaul finished in fifteenth overall in the women's 50 meters freestyle S10 class.

Kaul, 25, completed the 50 meters freestyle in 29.76 seconds, putting her in seventh place in her heat and 15th overall. To qualify for the final, Kaul would have had to improve her personal best by nearly half a second.

Kaul's heat was won by Alexa Leary of Australia, who won silver at the same distance in last year's World Para Swimming Championships in Manchester. Leary set a new Paralympic record of 27.69 seconds in the process.

Leary's record only lasted until the second heat however, when the USA's Christie Raleigh-Crossley put in a powerful performance of 27.28 seconds, to rewrite the history books.

Also reaching the final, which takes place on Thursday evening, were Aurelie Rivard of Canada (27.38 seconds), Yi Chen of China (27.73 seconds), who set a new Asian record, Italy's Alessia Scortechini (27.98 seconds), Emeline Pierre of France (28.18 seconds), Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.23 seconds) and Mariana Ribeiro of Brazil (28.26 seconds).

Kaul will also compete in the women's 100 meters backstroke on September 6.

On Friday, Estonian swimmer Robin Liksor is in action in the men's 100m breaststroke (SB8 class).

