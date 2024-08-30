Estonian swimmer Robin Liksor misses out on 100m final at Paralympics

Estonian swimmer Robin Liksor has missed out on a place in the final of the men's 100-meters breaststroke SB8 class at the Paralympics in Paris.

The 24-year-old Estonian finished fifth in his heat with a time of 1 minute 13.65 seconds, leaving him eleventh fastest overall. Liksor was just one second off making the top eight and earning a place in the final.

Andrei Kalina, who is competing under a neutral flag at the games, was the fastest in the heats with a time of 1 minute 10.61 seconds. China's Guanglong Yang was second quickest (1 minute 11.13 seconds) and Spain's Oscar Salguero Galisteo third (1 minute 11.64 seconds).

On Thursday, Estonia's Susannah Kaul finished 15th in the women's 50m freestyle S10 class at the Paris Paralympics.

