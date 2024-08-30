Estonian swimmer Robin Liksor misses out on 100m final at Paralympics

News
Robin Liksor.
Robin Liksor. Source: ERR
News

Estonian swimmer Robin Liksor has missed out on a place in the final of the men's 100-meters breaststroke SB8 class at the Paralympics in Paris.

The 24-year-old Estonian finished fifth in his heat with a time of 1 minute 13.65 seconds, leaving him eleventh fastest overall. Liksor was just one second off making the top eight and earning a place in the final.

Andrei Kalina, who is competing under a neutral flag at the games, was the fastest in the heats with a time of 1 minute 10.61 seconds. China's Guanglong Yang was second quickest (1 minute 11.13 seconds) and Spain's Oscar Salguero Galisteo third (1 minute 11.64 seconds).

On Thursday, Estonia's Susannah Kaul finished 15th in the women's 50m freestyle S10 class at the Paris Paralympics.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:37

Tallinn offering free legal advice in Lasnamäe, Kristiine in September

18:10

Ex-energy exec: Baltics' gas-fired plants should be on market when prices high

17:49

Estonian ministers boycotting Hungary's EU meetings

17:21

Cyclist Madis Mihkels 18th in Muur Classic in Belgium

16:58

Estonian swimmer Robin Liksor misses out on 100m final at Paralympics

16:55

Thunderstorm warning issued across Estonia this weekend

16:45

Two Paide players get Gambia international call ups

16:35

Estonian tennis star Mark Lajal storms into Challenger 75 semi-finals in China

16:19

Supermarket chain Lidl reports €22 million losses for last fiscal year

15:44

Health Board looking into cause of Tallinn's excessive ambulance wait times

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12:12

Tallinn's Laagna tee to close to traffic during filming of Hollywood spy thriller Updated

28.08

Liquids must come out of bags again at Tallinn Airport

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

29.08

Electricity in Estonia to cost 100 times Finland's rate Thursday evening

09:57

Statistics: Estonian economy contracted by one percent in Q2 2024

29.08

One of Estonia's last Forest Brothers to receive memorial stone

29.08

Estonia to host Joint Expeditionary Force summit in December

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo