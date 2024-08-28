Estonia's Paralympians going for glory in Paris

After the opening ceremony this Wednesday, the Paralympic Games get underway for real in Paris on Thursday morning, August 29. Estonia will be represented at the games by a team of five athletes, all of whom are looking to return home as Paralympic champions. Details about the events they are competing in and when can be found here.

The first Estonian in action during the games is Susannah Kaul, whose bid for glory in the women's 50 meter freestyle S10 class begins with the heats at 12.18 p.m. Estonian time on Thursday, August 29. Success there would see Kaul in action once again at 8.43 p.m. the same day during the final.

On Friday, August 30, Robin Liksor will be competing for Estonia in the heats of the men's 100 meter breaststroke (SB8 class). The final is scheduled for 9.05 p.m. Estonian time the same evening.

On Saturday, September 1, Laura-Liis Juursalu is competing in the women's triathlon (PTS5 class). The event kicks off at 9.30 a.m. Estonian time.

Four days later, on Thursday, September 5, it's Egert Jõesaar's turn (F44, combined with class F64 at the Paralympics) to take part in the men's discus, starting at 8.04 p.m.

Swimmer Matz Topkin (S4) is the last Estonian para-athlete to begin their bid for glory in Paris. Topkin will be in the pool on Saturday, September 7 for the heats of the men's 50 meters backstroke, starting at 11.38 a.m Estonian time. The final is set for 7.58 p.m. on Saturday evening.

During the 2024 Paris Paralympics, which run from August 28 to September 8, Delfi will broadcast live coverage of all the events, while ERR has the rights to provide coverage of those involving Estonian Paralympians on its evening sports roundup.

ERR will also provide regular news coverage each evening summing up the day's events from Paris.

All the latest information about the events featuring Estonia's athletes at the 2024 Paralympics can be found here.

