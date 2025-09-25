Estonia's Matz Topkin 12th at World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore

Estonia's Matz Topkin finished 12th in the 50-meter freestyle S4 class at the World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore.

Topkin completed the preliminary round with a time of 45.48 seconds. The time needed to reach the final was 42.68 seconds. Israel's Ami Omer Dadaon finished first in the final in 37.43 seconds.

On Wednesday, Topkin placed fifth in his main event, the 50-meter backstroke. "I was satisfied with my performance at the World Championships. Considering this year's short season, the backstroke sprint went very well and gave me a strong sense of confidence for the Paralympic cycle that has now begun," Topkin said.

"In the 50-meter freestyle, where I had no real chance of reaching the final, Kaire [coach Kaire Indrikson] and I decided to swim butterfly, and I achieved a satisfactory result there as well. This is a good position from which to move on from, and I am already looking forward to the next season."

On the opening day of the World Championships, Estonia's Susannah Kaul (class S10) finished eighth in the women's 50m freestyle.

The last Estonian swimmer to compete at the championships will be Robin Liksor (SB8) in the 100m breaststroke on Saturday morning.

---

