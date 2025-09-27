Martin Laas wins last stage of Poyang Lake Tour cycle race

Martin Laas took his third stage victory at the now-concluded Poyang Lake Tour in Jiangxi province, southeastern China.

The icing on the cake was his compatriot Norman Vahtra finishing second in the same stage.

The 124.2 km race is a UCI 2.2 event, and this was the third stage win for Laas, who races for the Quick Pro Team and completed the stage in a time of 2:44.25, adding to his second and ninth stage wins in the same race.

Vahtra came second with the China Anta – Mentech Cycling Team.

Among the other Estonians competing, Oskar Nisu placed 60th, Martti Lenzius 79th, and Gleb Karpenko 95th.

This was the race's final stage.

Overall, Laas finished 88th in the event (+1:19.48), behind Vahtra (54th), Nisu (68th) and Lenzius (74th) and one place ahead of Karpenko.

Russian rider Petr Rikunov (Chengdu DYC Cycling Team) won the overall race.

