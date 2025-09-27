X!

Martin Laas wins last stage of Poyang Lake Tour cycle race

News
Martin Laas.
Martin Laas. Source: Quick Pro Team
News

Martin Laas took his third stage victory at the now-concluded Poyang Lake Tour in Jiangxi province, southeastern China.

The icing on the cake was his compatriot Norman Vahtra finishing second in the same stage.

The 124.2 km race is a UCI 2.2 event, and this was the third stage win for Laas, who races for the Quick Pro Team and completed the stage in a time of 2:44.25, adding to his second and ninth stage wins in the same race.

Vahtra came second with the China Anta – Mentech Cycling Team.

Among the other Estonians competing, Oskar Nisu placed 60th, Martti Lenzius 79th, and Gleb Karpenko 95th.

This was the race's final stage.

Overall, Laas finished 88th in the event (+1:19.48), behind Vahtra (54th), Nisu (68th) and Lenzius (74th) and one place ahead of Karpenko.

Russian rider Petr Rikunov (Chengdu DYC Cycling Team) won the overall race.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:22

Eesti 200 Riigikogu group chair: Car tax is here to stay

14:52

Estonia Pledges €10 million to NATO-US Ukraine-supporting PURL initiative

14:36

Mark Lajal through to Orléans semifinals

13:17

'Foreign' drone fragment found in southwestern Estonia

12:03

Karl Hein pulls off good saves, but not enough to fend off Harry Kane's Bayern

11:56

Minister: Rheinmetall ammunition plant offer did not suit Estonia

10:37

Minister: Images shown to UN knowing Russia would lie about airspace breach

09:48

Estonia's public IT spending and investments doubled in 6 years, finds audit

09:03

Martin Laas wins last stage of Poyang Lake Tour cycle race

09:01

Tallinn rolls out public vape pen collection boxes in pilot project

be prepared!

Most Read articles

24.09

Gas stations lower prices again after hikes earlier in the week

26.09

Official: Russian economy might not be able to support war for much longer

08:42

Migration quota for 2026 in Estonia far from being met

25.09

Mahatma Gandhi statue finally installed in Tallinn

23.09

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

25.09

Estonian museum director sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia by Russian court

26.09

Gallery: Tallinn's Pirita tee promenade in state of disrepair

26.09

Rescue Board to check smoke alarms in Estonian homes from end of September

26.09

Skeleton Technologies delays full production start, lays off staff in Estonia

25.09

Government to modernize Language Act to meet labor market needs

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo