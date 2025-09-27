Karl Hein pulls off good saves, but not enough to fend off Harry Kane's Bayern

Estonia's national team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein made his debut for Werder Bremen on Friday, going down 4:0 away against reigning champions and current Bundesliga table toppers Bayern Munich.

Hein got his first chance between Werder's posts due to injury from first-choice 'keeper Mio Backhaus.

The Estonian performed well against the defending champions, halting Bayern's English striker Harry Kane twice, one-on-one and with his feet, in the first half, and later denying close-range shots from Nicolas Jackson and Wisdom Mike, near to full time.

Hein also threaded through some accurate passes and in the first half cleared a ball which had found its way behind the defensive line with an effective header.

Despite all this, he still had to pick the ball out of the net four times.

At the 22nd minute, Werder's defenders left too much space on the left wing, and a low cross bounced off winger Luis Diaz's knee into the Bremen goal. Then, during the last minute of the first half, Kane hit home a penalty, making it 3–0 for the hosts 20 minutes into the second half. The final score was sealed two minutes before full-time, by Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer. Hein was largely not culpable in any of the goals, however, and was the analysts' second-highest rated player in the game, after Kane.

The match also saw Kane, England captain, reach 100 goals in 104 matches across the five major European leagues, a new record and done in one match fewer than Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland achieved the same feat.

Bayern have won all five of their Bundesliga matches in the season so far, and with a goal difference of +19, remain firmly at the top of the league. Werder are now 14th in the table.

Hein is on loan from Arsenal to Werder Bremen this season. Last season, he was on loan to Spain's Real Valladolid.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!