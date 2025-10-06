X!

Karl Hein keeps clean sheet in Werder Bremen win over St. Pauli

News
Karl Jakob Hein.
Karl Jakob Hein. Source: ERR
News

Estonian national team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein kept a clean sheet for Werder Bremen in its 1:0 home win against St. Pauli on Saturday.

The result was also Werder's first home win of the season so far.

The clash would have been the first time two or more Estonian players had faced each other at top European club level, but sadly St. Pauli defender and Estonian national team captain Karol Mets is out with a knee injury. A further Estonian connection came from the fact that the visitors also had on the bench ex-Paide Linnameeskond striker Abdoulie Ceesay (Gambia).

Hein, 23, had made his debut last weekend for Werder Bremen against the mighty Bayern Munich, going down 4:0 away despite the young Estonian giving a great account of himself; enough to make him starting 'keeper again while first-string player Mio Backhaus is still recovering from injury.

Werder took the lead in front of over 40,000 fans at the Weserstadion as early as the second minute, when after a good passing combination, Belgian winger Samuel Mbangula fired the ball low into the net from the edge of the penalty area.

Just a few minutes later, Hein stopped a one-on-one situation facing off against St. Pauli striker Mathias Pereira Lage, but for the most part the Estonian goalkeeper had much less work to do than in the previous match against Bayern Munich, standing out more for his role in being the genesis of Werder's attacks.

Five minutes before the end of regulation time, Australian forward Connor Metcalfe sent a good shot toward Hein's goal that went just wide. Hein did hurt his shoulder when diving for the ball and needed medical attention but played to the end and later punched away a cross.

With the win, Werder climbed into a cluster of five teams that have collected seven points and occupy places 8-12 in the table (Werder are 12th on goal difference). St. Pauli themselves are two places above Bremen despite the loss.

Hein is on a season-long loan from the English Premier League's Arsenal F.C. to Werder. He spent last season on loan to Spanish club Real Valladolid.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste, Anders Nõmm

Related

play on October 9

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:41

Estonian basketball stars shine at home and away

18:24

13 more Ukrainian police officers undertake PPA's management training course

17:58

Estonian scientists working on first sign language translation bot

17:57

FM: Full-scale war fault of Russian imperialism and Europe turning a blind eye

17:15

Price of electricity to fluctuate wildly on Tuesday

17:13

Karl Hein keeps clean sheet in Werder Bremen win over St. Pauli

16:25

MP: Merkel is not the only German official to blame Poland, Baltics for Ukraine war

15:54

Finance ministry: Gambling operators in Estonia now biggest money laundering risk

15:33

Ukraine aid NGO decides not to sue former head accused of embezzlement

15:26

Kristin Raudsepp: (Im)possibility of hospitals in the countryside

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

03.10

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

16:25

MP: Merkel is not the only German official to blame Poland, Baltics for Ukraine war

10:27

Estonia has missed several chances to bring in major manufacturing

05.10

Painting of 'unknown' man at auction turns out to be famous Estonian writer

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

04.10

Estonia counting on international cooperation to restrict Russian shadow fleet

04.10

Estonia and Ukraine launch new project to train over 500 cyber specialists

11:31

Ministry would allow PPA to impose presence bans even in lower-risk cases

17:57

FM: Full-scale war fault of Russian imperialism and Europe turning a blind eye

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo