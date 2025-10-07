X!

Italy makes squad changes ahead of World Cup qualifier clash with Estonia

Italy's football team.
Italy's football team. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
Injuries have forced Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso to make two teamsheet alterations ahead of this weekend's 2025 World Cup Group I qualifier.

Estonia is to host Italy this Saturday, October 11, followed three days later by another home qualifier against Moldova.

The away game a month ago ended in a 5:0 win for Italy.

On Saturday, Fiorentina's striker Roberto Piccoli was named as a replacement for the injured winger/attacking midfielder Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) in the Italian team, earning his international first call-up, while on Monday, winger Matteo Politano (Napoli) was replaced by teammate Leonardo Spinazzola, marking his return to the squad after a year's absence: Both Zaccagni and Politano had been a part of Italy's 5:0 win over Estonia in September.

The full Italian squad, also playing in a qualifier against Israel, consists of: Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City), Alex Meret (Napoli), Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham). Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Diego Coppola (Brighton & Hove Albion), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Matteo Gabbia (AC Milan), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Destiny Udogie (Tottenham), Leonardo Spinazzola (Napoli); Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (Fiorentina), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle); Forwards: Nicolo Cambiaghi (Bologna), Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter), Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Giacomo Raspadori (Atletico Madrid), Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadsiah), Roberto Piccoli (Fiorentina).

As for the hosts, after almost a year of absence, captain Karol Mets is back in the national team even though he did not turn out for St. Pauli in its clash with Werder Bremen at the weekend, denying fans the first-ever Estonian player v. Estonian player top European league faceoff. Estonia's full squad is here

Both matches, Estonia v. Italy on Saturday, followed by Estonia v. Moldova on Tuesday, will be broadcast on ERR's channels. Kickoffs are at 9.45 p.m. Estonian time in both cases.

The Group I away clash against Moldova happened back in March, with Estonia winning 3:2.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup finals take place in the U.S., Canada and Mexico June-July next year.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

