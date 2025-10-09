X!

Anett Kontaveit in tennis action at ladies masters in Luxembourg

Former top tennis player Anett Kontaveit is back on court this week, at the invitational Ladies Tennis Masters tournament in Luxembourg.

Kontaveit, 29, reached as high a ranking as number two in the world in June 2022, but had to retire just the following year due to injury issues.

The Estonian won the tournament, for retired former top players, in 2023 and this year is fourth seed.

She will face Spain's Anabel Medina Garrigues in the opening round on Thursday.

Medina Garrigues, 43, was ranked as high as world number 16 in singles during her career, and was a doubles specialist, winning the French Open women's doubles twice with her compatriot Virginia Ruano Pascual.

The winner of the clash between Kontaveit and Medina Garrigues will meet either the second-seeded Kim Clijsters (Belgium), a former world number one who won the Australian and U.S. opens, or former world number 11 Alizé Cornet (France) in the semifinals.

Also competing are former world number one Angelique Kerber of Germany, Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium), Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) and Czech player Barbora Strýcová.

The Ladies Tennis Masters runs until Sunday, and with €50,000 in prize money going to the winner.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Andrew Whyte

