Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit set for one-off comeback this fall

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit.
Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Former top tennis player Anett Kontaveit will return to the court this October to compete in the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters, an annual invitational tournament for players who have retired from professional tennis.

Kontaveit, who retired professionally in 2023, also competed in the Ladies Tennis Masters that same year, defeating 2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig (Puerto Rico), five-time Grand Slam doubles champion Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) and former WTA World No. 9 Andrea Petkovic (Germany) to claim the title.

A total of eight women are expected to compete in this fall's invitational. In addition to Kontaveit, tournament organizers have confirmed the participation of former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) and last year's winner, former World No. 13 Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium).

The 2025 Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters will take place on October 9-12, with a top prize of €50,000.

World No. 2

During her 13-year professional career, Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit reached the finals of 17 WTA tournaments, winning six titles.

In 2021, she became the first Estonian to qualify for the WTA Finals, where she reached the championship match before being defeated by Spain's Garbine Muguruza.

Kontaveit peaked at World No. 2 in the WTA rankings, a position she first reached in June 2022.

In 2023, she announced that Wimbledon would be her final tournament following a diagnosis of lumbar disc degeneration. That fall, she played a farewell match in Tallinn, facing her friend, and Tunisian Ons Jabeur, in front of a home crowd.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Aili Vahtla

Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit set for one-off comeback this fall

