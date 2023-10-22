Anett Kontaveit wins Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters

Anett Kontaveit has won the Luxembourg Ladies Tennish Masters final in two sets, overcoming former top German player Andrea Petkovic 7:5, 6.2 on Sunday.

The Luxembourg Masters is an invitational tournament featuring internationally renowned players who currently have no WTA ranking, meaning in practice retired stars, and is played over days with quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.

Kontaveit, who ranked as high as number two in the world in summer 2022 and featured in Netflix tennis documentary Break Point, announced her retirement earlier this year due to persistent and chronic injury.

She beat 2016 Rio olympic gold winner Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) in the opening round, and Luice Šafarova (Czech Republic) in the semi-finals on Saturday, to book her place in Sunday's final.

Kontaveit, 27, and Petkovic, 36 had faced each other competitively three times before, with the Estonian emerging victorious on each occasion, the last time in July 2022 in Hamburg. Petkovic retired from top-flight tennis that same year.

On the day, Petkovic went 5:4 ahead in set one and had a set point in hand, which Kontaveit rescued. She then strung together three-in-a-row to take the set 6:5.

The second set went even more the Estonian's way, as she went to a 4:0 lead in games, eventually winning 6:2, taking set and match, and with it the €50,000 prize purse.

Kontaveit is next in action next month at home in Tallinn, for an exhibition game against Ons Jabeur, the popular Tunisian player and two-time Wimbledon runner up, currently ranked seventh in the world.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!