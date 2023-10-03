Ingrid Neel rises 10 places in WTA doubles rankings

News
Ingrid Neel at right.
Ingrid Neel at right. Source: Beatriz Ruivo/FPT
News

Estonian doubles specialist Ingrid Neel has risen 10 places in the freshly-released WTA rankings following a recent high-level tournament win. Top singles play Kaia Kanepi has fallen 37 places.

Neel, originally from Oyster Bay, New York and who started playing for Estonia earlier this year, took the biggest tournament victory of her career so far at the weekend, winning the prestigious WTA500-level Japan Open in Tokyo, with her partner Ulrikke Eiker (Norway).

Off the back of this, Neel rose 10 places in the doubles ranking to 39th; a position she shares with Eiker.

Belgian Elise Mertens and Australian Storm Hunter top the doubles table.

Kaia Kanepi in the meantime dropped 37 spots in the WTA singles rankings, to 171st.

Elena Malõgina fell six places to 334th; Maileen Nuudi fell five rows and continues on 526th.

At the top of the WTA table, things remained unchanged with U.S. Open runner-up Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) remaining in top place, ahead of Poland's Iga Swiatek. U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff (U.S.) lies in third place, followed by Jessica Pegula (U.S.), Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan), Maria Sakkari (Greece), Ons Jabeur (Tunisia), this year's Wimbledon victor Marketa Vondroušova (Czech Republic), Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) and Caroline Garcia (France).

In the men's ATP listings, Mark Lajal remains the highest-placing Estonian, and also rose five places to 234th.

Kristjan Tamm fell by three places to 704th; Daniil Glinka is 30 places behind him.

Again, the top of the table is unchanged, with Novak Djokovic (Serebia) followed by Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), Daniil Medvedev (Russia), Holger Rune (Denmark), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), Andrey Rublev (Russia), Jannik Sinner (Italy), Taylor Fritz (U.S.), Casper Ruud (Norway) and Alexander Zverev (Germany).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:43

Tallink reports 2.3 percent passenger number rise on year to September

11:08

Estonian Lutheran minister joins Pope Francis in ecumenical prayer

10:56

Estonian History Museum launches Tallinn International Film Society

10:30

Kontaveit: My life is not over just because I stopped playing tennis

10:25

Great Estonian sporting moments: Margus Hunt, and the NFL

09:30

Haapsalu street cordoned off over armed man fears

08:38

Minister unable to say how many Estonian volunteers fighting for Ukraine

08:09

Ingrid Neel rises 10 places in WTA doubles rankings

08:07

Mupo, language board concerned over Tallinn Bolt drivers' Estonian skills

02.10

Nordecon wins contract to build Estonia's biggest public wooden building

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.01

Finnish broadcaster: Violent gangs in Sweden run from abroad

02.10

Estonia purchasing ATACMS as US presses on with replacement system

30.09

Archeologists discover human bones and Viking-era settlement in Viru-Nigula

02.10

September 2023 in Estonia the warmest since records began

02.10

Statistics Estonia: Higher degree, higher salary?

02.10

Top NATO general: Securing eastern wing requires all of society to pitch in

02.10

Is corporate support for LGBT+ community breaking prejudices in Estonia?

02.10

Tallinn tram routes 1 and 3 back on line

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: