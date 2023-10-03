Ingrid Neel rises 10 places in WTA doubles rankings

Estonian doubles specialist Ingrid Neel has risen 10 places in the freshly-released WTA rankings following a recent high-level tournament win. Top singles play Kaia Kanepi has fallen 37 places.

Neel, originally from Oyster Bay, New York and who started playing for Estonia earlier this year, took the biggest tournament victory of her career so far at the weekend, winning the prestigious WTA500-level Japan Open in Tokyo, with her partner Ulrikke Eiker (Norway).

Off the back of this, Neel rose 10 places in the doubles ranking to 39th; a position she shares with Eiker.

Belgian Elise Mertens and Australian Storm Hunter top the doubles table.

Kaia Kanepi in the meantime dropped 37 spots in the WTA singles rankings, to 171st.

Elena Malõgina fell six places to 334th; Maileen Nuudi fell five rows and continues on 526th.

At the top of the WTA table, things remained unchanged with U.S. Open runner-up Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) remaining in top place, ahead of Poland's Iga Swiatek. U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff (U.S.) lies in third place, followed by Jessica Pegula (U.S.), Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan), Maria Sakkari (Greece), Ons Jabeur (Tunisia), this year's Wimbledon victor Marketa Vondroušova (Czech Republic), Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) and Caroline Garcia (France).

In the men's ATP listings, Mark Lajal remains the highest-placing Estonian, and also rose five places to 234th.

Kristjan Tamm fell by three places to 704th; Daniil Glinka is 30 places behind him.

Again, the top of the table is unchanged, with Novak Djokovic (Serebia) followed by Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), Daniil Medvedev (Russia), Holger Rune (Denmark), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), Andrey Rublev (Russia), Jannik Sinner (Italy), Taylor Fritz (U.S.), Casper Ruud (Norway) and Alexander Zverev (Germany).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!