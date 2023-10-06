Mark Lajal loses in the US to former Wimbledon quarter-finalist

Top Estonian men's tennis player Mark Lajal is out of the ATP Challenger 75 series in Tiburon, California, after losing in two sets to former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Bernard Tomic (Australia), 7.6 (1), 6:3.

In the hard-court game, the 20-year-old Lajal, ranked 237th in the world, had two break points in the game, which lasted nearly 90 minutes, but was unable to convert them, while Tomic, 30, now ranked 295th, successfully converted the one break point he reached.

Tomic reached the 2011 Wimbledon quarter finals and is a former top 20 player.

Lajal will remain in the U.S., next week to take place in another Challenger 75 competition, in Fairfield, California.

