Swimmers Jefimova, Zirk make Berlin world cup final

Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: Karli Saul
Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova is through to the 100-meters breaststroke finals at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Berlin, Germany after finishing first in her heat Saturday with a time of 1:06.98.

Jefimova, 16, had already broken her own domestic record in the 200-meter breaststroke Friday; Saturday's time, over half the distance, was just 0.8 seconds off repeating that feat, but the record she set in Fukuoka, Japan in July remains intact.

Meanwhile in the men's event, Kregor Zirk also qualified for the final of the 200-meters butterfly, after finishing fifth in his heat with a time of 2:00.06.

Kregor Zirk. Source: Personal collection.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

