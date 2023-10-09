Jefimova takes silver for Estonia at swimming World Cup in Berlin

News
Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: Karli Saul
News

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova took second place in the final of women's 50m breaststroke with a time of 30.35 seconds at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Berlin.

On Sunday morning, Jefimova set a World Championship record of 30.23 seconds to qualify for the final. However in the evening, the 16-year-old Estonian's time of 30.53 seconds was only enough to earn a second-place finish.

The gold medal went to Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania, who smashed Jefimova's record with a swim of 29.56 seconds. Poland's Dominika Sztandera (30.61 seconds) finished third.

In the men's 200m freestyle, Estonia's Kregor Zirk narrowly missed out on a podium finish. Zirk finished Sunday's final in fourth in a time of 1 minute 48.20 seconds, just five hundredths of a second behind the USA's Kieran Smith, who was third.

Danas Rapsys of Lithuania took gold in 1 minute 45.75 seconds, with Australia's Maximillian Giuliani in second (1 minute 46.18 seconds).

--

Editor: Michael Cole

