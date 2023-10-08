Jefimova sets new cup record in Berlin and secures place in final heat

Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: SCANPIX/dpa/picture-alliance
The final day of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Berlin was off to a good start for Estonia when Eneli Jefimova set the world cup record and secured a place in the final heat in the women's 50 meters breaststroke.

Jefimova, who took the 100 meters breaststroke win Saturday, set the new world cup record for the 50-meter competition with a time of 30.23 seconds.

Jefimova was 67 hundredths of a second faster than Olympic winner and the discipline world record holder Ruta Meilutyte.

Gregor Zirk also secured a place in the final coming in fourth with a time of 1:49.19 in the men's 200 meters freestyle. Lars Antoniak took 19th place with a time of 2:1.72 in the men's 200 meters breaststroke.

Jefimova will dive in for the final at 7:53 p.m. and Zirk 20 minutes later.

--

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Marcus Turovski

