Top Estonian swimmer Jefimova to study in US after completing high school

News
Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: Eneli Jefimova/Instagram
News

Estonia's top swimmer Eneli Jefimova announced on social media that, after completing high school, she is set to continue her studies at North Carolina State University in the U.S.

16-year-old Jefimova, who was born in Tartu, will continue training with her current coach Henry Heina until she finishes high school. She will then start both studying and training at North Carolina State University from the 2025/26 season.

"I'm very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at North Carolina State University! I would like to thank my family, teammates and coach for their support. I can't wait to be a part of Wolfpack!" Jefimova wrote on Instagram.

Jefimova, who turns 17 on December 27, won the 50m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel this year. She also took silver in the 100m breaststroke and bronze in the 200m breaststroke.

Jefimova has a total of six European Junior Aquatics Championships, gold medals to her name. Last month, she took silver in the 50m breaststroke at the adult World Aquatics Championships World Cup in Berlin, setting a championship record on route to the final.

NCSU is mainly known in the sporting world as a producer of top American footballers. 130 of the college's alumni have played or are playing in the NFL. Among them are Mario Williams, who was first pick in the 2006 NFL draft, and acclaimed coach Bill Cowher.

Basketball players David Thompson, Tom Gugliotta, Spud Webb, Nate McMillan, Cedric Simmons and Dennis Smith Jr. all represented NCSU before going on to professional careers in the NBA.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:50

Kallas to meet with Emmanuel Macron during Paris visit

16:48

No fairytale ending to season for Estonia's top disc golfer Kristin Tattar

16:15

Estonia to buy more than 200 armored vehicles from Turkey

16:05

Vseviov: Details of Balticconnector rupture will become clear Updated

15:53

Recommendations to prefer public transport come across naive in rural Estonia

15:10

Kitten Help NGO founder: We've found cats on trains and even in a trash can

14:30

Baltic MPs call for more sanctions on Iran during Israel visit

13:15

Gallery: Tallinn starts cutting down trees infected with Dutch elm disease

12:26

Top Estonian swimmer Jefimova to study in US after completing high school

11:44

EOK secretary general: I'm not sure Russian athletes will reach Olympics

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.10

Expert: Bedbugs have arrived in Estonia and are spreading

15.10

British PM announces 20,000 troops to be sent to Northern Europe, including Estonia

15.10

Sexual freedoms and absence of taboos in 18th century Livonian village society

14.10

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Russia wants to destabilize Baltic region, take Gotland

15.10

Latvia has blocked 11,000 migrants from crossing the Belarusian border

09:52

There may not always be enough cheap Nordic power for Estonia

15.10

PPA and Defense League to create new border defense unit

10:48

Tallink owner: Estonian government lacks an economic policy

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: