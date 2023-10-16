Top Estonian swimmer Jefimova to study in US after completing high school

Estonia's top swimmer Eneli Jefimova announced on social media that, after completing high school, she is set to continue her studies at North Carolina State University in the U.S.

16-year-old Jefimova, who was born in Tartu, will continue training with her current coach Henry Heina until she finishes high school. She will then start both studying and training at North Carolina State University from the 2025/26 season.

"I'm very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at North Carolina State University! I would like to thank my family, teammates and coach for their support. I can't wait to be a part of Wolfpack!" Jefimova wrote on Instagram.

Jefimova, who turns 17 on December 27, won the 50m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel this year. She also took silver in the 100m breaststroke and bronze in the 200m breaststroke.

Jefimova has a total of six European Junior Aquatics Championships, gold medals to her name. Last month, she took silver in the 50m breaststroke at the adult World Aquatics Championships World Cup in Berlin, setting a championship record on route to the final.

NCSU is mainly known in the sporting world as a producer of top American footballers. 130 of the college's alumni have played or are playing in the NFL. Among them are Mario Williams, who was first pick in the 2006 NFL draft, and acclaimed coach Bill Cowher.

Basketball players David Thompson, Tom Gugliotta, Spud Webb, Nate McMillan, Cedric Simmons and Dennis Smith Jr. all represented NCSU before going on to professional careers in the NBA.

