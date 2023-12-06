Estonia's Eneli Jefimova wins historic gold medal at European Championships

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova, gold medal winner.
Estonia's Eneli Jefimova, gold medal winner. Source: ERR
16-year-old Eneli Jefimova has won gold in the women's 100-meter Breaststroke Final at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romaia. This is Estonia's first ever gold medal from the European Short Course Championships.

The 16-year-old Jefimova held second place in the 100-meter breaststroke final after the first half of the distance but finished strongly and took gold in Europe's third-best time of 1'03''21.

Jefimova also improved the previous Estonian record (1'03''79) by more than half a second. She was 29 hundredths short of the European short course record.

The silver medal went to Benedetta Pilato from Italy (+0,55) and the bronze to Tes Schouten from the Netherlands (+0,83).

"I did not have Jefimova time in my legs, I am honest," Pilato said.

Eneli Jefimova. Source: SCANPIX/EPA

Estonia's Ralf Tribuntsov finished seventh in the 50-meter backstroke final with a time of 23'30 (+0,46). He was 0.2 seconds short of the final medal place.

Mewen Tomac of France (22'84) won the gold medal, then Germany's Ole Braunschweig (+0,16), Italy's Lorenzo Mora, and Switzerland's Thierry Bollin (both +0,26).

Estonia's Daniel Zaitsev set a personal best in the 50-meter freestyle semi-final with a time of 21'29 (+0.63). Overall, he finished 14th. The fastest man in the semi-finals was Benjamin Proud of Great Britain, with a time of 20'66.

