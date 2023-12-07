Kaia Kanepi out of Angers WTA tournament in round one

Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Top Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi is out of the Open Arena Loire is a WTA 125-level tournament taking place in Angers, France, after losing to local player Chloe Paquet of in straight sets, 6:4, 6:2 earlier this week.

Kanepi, aged 38, is now once again Estonia's top player following the retirement of Anett Kontaveit earlier this year, though is now ranked outside the WTA top 100, at 167th place.

The pair had met once before, back in April 2018 in Stuttgart, with Kanepi emerging victorious that time.

Kanepi had last played at a WTA125-level event, also in France, nearly two months earlier, in Rouen, when she went out in round one.

Paquet, 29, ranked 186th in the world, found herself 5:1 up in the first set, and while Kanepi held her serve on the next game, going on to break Paquet's serve, Paquet then held her serve in the next game, to take the set.

In the second set, Paquet broke Kanepi's service twice, in the opening game and again in the penultimate game, and held her own serve, to take the set 6:2 and with it the match.

The entire encounter lasted an hour and 15 minutes.

Kanepi rescued three of the break points she faced, while Paquet served up six aces.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

