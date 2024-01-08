Kaja Kanepi drops in WTA rankings, Mark Lajal rises up ATP list

News
Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's top tennis player, Kaia Kanepi, has fallen 14 places in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, to 175th.

Kanepi, from Haapsalu, turns 39 in June, and has reached the quarter finals of all four grand slam tournaments during her long career.

Of other top Estonian women's players, Elena Malõgina dropped one position, to 348th, while Maileen Nuudi has risen one place in the opposite direction to 476th.in the freshly-annouunced rankings,

Iga Swiatek of Poland remains world number one, ahead of Arina Sabalenka and (Belarus) and Elena Ryabakina (Kazakhstan), followed by Coco Gauff (US).

The remaining top 10 is unchanged on the previous week: Jessica Pegula (US) is fifth, followed by Ons Jabeur (Tunisia), last year's Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondroušova (Czech Republic), Maria Sakkari (Greece), Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) and Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic).

Mark Lajal Autor/allikas: Kuvatõmmis

In the men's ATP table, Mark Lajal has gone up two places to 204th.

Lajal recently reached round two of the ATP challenger tournament in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Estonian player Daniil Glinka rose three spots to 495th, while Kristjan Tamm dropped 17 places to 827th in the world.

The top five remains unchanged also, with Novak Djokovic (Serbia) followed in second place by the young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, then Daniil Medvedev (Russia), Jannik Sinner (Italy) and Andrey Rublev (Russia).

Several WTA and ATP tournaments are taking place in Australia at present, ahead of the Australian Open later this month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:03

Tallinn deputy mayor: The opposition offering us mayor would need to be considered

15:26

Kaja Kanepi drops in WTA rankings, Mark Lajal rises up ATP list

14:51

Government approves Haapsalu heritage protection order

14:24

City of Tallinn registers nearly 2,400 marriages, 3,600 births in 2023

14:14

Kõlvart: I was ready to run in European elections to help Jüri Ratas win seat

13:51

RMK educational trail in Ida-Viru County uses VR in presenting green energy

13:24

Union chief: Kindergartens, vocational schools to sympathy strike

12:57

January family, parental benefit payouts delayed for some recipients

12:18

EDF officer: Qualitative leap seen in Ukraine's air defenses over past year

12:01

Statistics: CPI rose by 9.2 percent in 2023 Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.01

Veterinarian: Cats are nature's perfect little killing machines

05.01

EDF colonel: Russian troops have initiative on front line

06.01

Village store near Latvian border makes no profit but keeps people together

10:33

Tallinn planning new bus lines and stops

07.01

Pirita River flooding in Jõelähtme Municipality

07.01

Estonian contemporary classical music – best of new works from 2023

12:01

Statistics: CPI rose by 9.2 percent in 2023 Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: