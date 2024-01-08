Kaja Kanepi drops in WTA rankings, Mark Lajal rises up ATP list

Estonia's top tennis player, Kaia Kanepi, has fallen 14 places in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, to 175th.

Kanepi, from Haapsalu, turns 39 in June, and has reached the quarter finals of all four grand slam tournaments during her long career.

Of other top Estonian women's players, Elena Malõgina dropped one position, to 348th, while Maileen Nuudi has risen one place in the opposite direction to 476th.in the freshly-annouunced rankings,

Iga Swiatek of Poland remains world number one, ahead of Arina Sabalenka and (Belarus) and Elena Ryabakina (Kazakhstan), followed by Coco Gauff (US).

The remaining top 10 is unchanged on the previous week: Jessica Pegula (US) is fifth, followed by Ons Jabeur (Tunisia), last year's Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondroušova (Czech Republic), Maria Sakkari (Greece), Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) and Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic).

Mark Lajal Autor/allikas: Kuvatõmmis

In the men's ATP table, Mark Lajal has gone up two places to 204th.

Lajal recently reached round two of the ATP challenger tournament in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Estonian player Daniil Glinka rose three spots to 495th, while Kristjan Tamm dropped 17 places to 827th in the world.

The top five remains unchanged also, with Novak Djokovic (Serbia) followed in second place by the young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, then Daniil Medvedev (Russia), Jannik Sinner (Italy) and Andrey Rublev (Russia).

Several WTA and ATP tournaments are taking place in Australia at present, ahead of the Australian Open later this month.

