Estonia's Mark Lajal out in round two of ATP Challenger in Thailand
Top Estonian men's tennis player Mark Lajal (ATP No. 206) was knocked out in the second round of the ATP Challenger Nonthaburi tournament in Thailand by South Korea's Hong Seong-chan (ATP No. 273).
In a three-set thriller lasting three hours and three minutes, 20-year-old Laja eventually lost out 6-2, 4-6, 5-7 to his Korean opponent.
The Estonian men's number one got off to a dream start, taking the opening set 6-2. However, Hong gave Lajal no time to relax, forcing his way back into the match with a 6-4 set two victory. In the deciding set, Lajal led 4-2 at one point, before Hong got into the groove, forcing his way back to 5-5. The Korean went on to win the final set 7-5 and with it, the match.
Hong will now face Marat Sharipov (ATP No. 383), who started the tournament in the qualifying round, in the last eight.
