Estonia's top men's tennis players compete in front of home crowd on Friday

Estonian top-ranked men's tennis players Mark Lajal, Markus Mölder, Oliver Ojakäär and Kenneth Raisma are all set to take part in the Alexela Team Cup this Friday at the Forus Sports Center in Tallinn.

The event will be held in the framework of the Alexela Masters Tournament, which is the most important end-of-year competition on the Estonian tennis scene.

The Team Cup provides a good warm-up for both players and spectators for the Masters, which also gets underway on Friday to determine the best Estonian players in adult and youth age groups.

"Team Alexela" will be represented by 18-year-old Oliver Ojakäär, who won the U.S. Open boys doubles title earlier this year with Sweden's Max Dahlin. Ojakäär will be joined by 2016 Wimbledon boys doubles title winner Kenneth Raisma.

They will be opposed by "Team Dream," featuring Estonia's top men's player Mark Lajal, who is currently ranked 199th in the world, and this year's Estonian Championship silver medalist Markus Mölder.

The players will each play two shortened singles matches and one doubles match.

The Team Cup will take place at the Forus Sports Center in Tondi, Tallinn, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. The event is free of charge. The Masters tournament begins on Friday and ends on Sunday.

