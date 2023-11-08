Estonia's Mark Lajal out in Helsinki despite perfect second set comeback

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal (ATP No. 199) lost out to France's Alexandre Müller (ATP No. 84) in the second round of the ATP Challenger 125 tournament in Helsinki after a topsy-turvy match.

Lajal had a poor first set, failing to hold his own serve at any stage, although he did break Müller's in the third game, Estonia's top men's player was quickly forced to concede set one 1-6 to his French opponent.

Set two however was the polar opposite, with Lajal restricting Müller to just three points in the first four games. The Estonian broke his French opponent's serve on all three occasions to take the set 6-0 and bring the match level.

Unfortunately for Lajal, the deciding set ended up being a repeat of the first. The Estonian's serve was broken in the opening game and, at 1-3 down, he also failed to take advantage of a break point.

In the last game, Lajal saved three match points before Müller took the fourth, winning the match 6-1, 0-6, 6-1 and claiming a place in the next round.

Müller will now face the winner of the second round clash between Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Džumhur and Arthur Rinderknech of France.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Finnish number one Emil Ruusuvuori (ATP No. 69) unexpectedly lost the opening set of his match with Belgium's Joris De Loore (ATP No. 142) 4-6, before storming back to win the next two sets 6-0, 6-1.

