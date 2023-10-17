Mark Lajal wins in Antwerp ATP250 tournament first round

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: UAMS Health Little Rock Open
News

Top Estonian men's tennis player Mark Lajal pulled off somewhat of an upset victory over Jaume Munar of Spain, winning their first round encounter at the ATP250 tournament in Antwerp, Belgium, with a score-line of 6:3, 6:4.

Lajal, ranked 229th in the world and 146 places below Munar, entered the main draw in Antwerp via invitation.

It was an invitation well received, after the Estonian fended off two break points in set one with the score in games at 2:2, going on to break Munar's serve taking the score to 5:3, then winning his own serve in the next game, to take the set.

The second set followed a similar patter. Both players held their serves until the score in games arrived at 4:4, and then Lajal broke to go ahead, then held his serve in the next game, taking it, the set, and the match as a result.

Lajal served up eight aces and won 85 percent of his points from the first serve, 65 percent from the second, to 69 percent and 59 percent respectively for Munar.

Lajal next faces Arthur Fils (France, ATP 38th), the tournament's fourth seed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, iim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:01

Cable between Sweden, Estonia damaged around same time as Balticconnector Updated

17:39

End-August state budget deficit: 1.2 percent of GDP

17:39

Judge: Polish judicial reform may be difficult to reverse

17:27

Ossinovski: Estonia's segregated school system has to go

17:13

Ilmar Raag: I have great hopes for Tallinn Film Wonderland

16:49

US soldiers serving in Võru awarded mission medals

16:20

Portal: Eesti 200 MP used Riigikogu fuel card for Dalai Lama representative visit

16:04

Karmen Maikalu: Supporting kids in Estonia's recent school bomb threat wave

15:55

ERR joins Navy for a patrol of the spontaneous anchorage near Vaindloo Island

15:41

Gallery: Exhibition opens on two Tallinn trams

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

16.10

Estonia to buy more than 200 armored vehicles from Turkey

08:45

Chinese vessel even nearer to Balticconnector pipeline at time of leak

15.10

Expert: Bedbugs have arrived in Estonia and are spreading

09:58

Kallas and Lukas: Tallinn trying to sabotage switch to teaching in Estonian

15.10

British PM announces 20,000 troops to be sent to Northern Europe, including Estonia

16.10

Vseviov: Details of Balticconnector rupture will become clear Updated

15.10

Sexual freedoms and absence of taboos in 18th century Livonian village society

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: