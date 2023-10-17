Mark Lajal wins in Antwerp ATP250 tournament first round

Top Estonian men's tennis player Mark Lajal pulled off somewhat of an upset victory over Jaume Munar of Spain, winning their first round encounter at the ATP250 tournament in Antwerp, Belgium, with a score-line of 6:3, 6:4.

Lajal, ranked 229th in the world and 146 places below Munar, entered the main draw in Antwerp via invitation.

It was an invitation well received, after the Estonian fended off two break points in set one with the score in games at 2:2, going on to break Munar's serve taking the score to 5:3, then winning his own serve in the next game, to take the set.

The second set followed a similar patter. Both players held their serves until the score in games arrived at 4:4, and then Lajal broke to go ahead, then held his serve in the next game, taking it, the set, and the match as a result.

Lajal served up eight aces and won 85 percent of his points from the first serve, 65 percent from the second, to 69 percent and 59 percent respectively for Munar.

Lajal next faces Arthur Fils (France, ATP 38th), the tournament's fourth seed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!