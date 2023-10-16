No fairytale ending to season for Estonia's top disc golfer Kristin Tattar

Kristin Tattar
Kristin Tattar Source: Justin Anderson/PDGA
Estonia's Kristin Tattar finished fourth in the final event of this year's Women's PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) Pro Tour Championship in Charlotte, USA.

On the last day of the competition, Tattar recorded two double bogeys and five birdies for a 68-shot, one under par finish on the final round.

The Estonian ended the tournament in joint fourth place with Hailey King of the USA, both of whom earned $9,000 in prize money.

Missy Gannon, also of the USA, was crowned champion of the 2023 PDGA Finals with a score of 5 under par. Kat Mertsch and Ohn Scoggins (both USA) shared joint second place, as they both ended on two under par.

"Even though this season didn't have a fairytale ending, I couldn't be happier or more proud of how 2023 turned out. Every big goal I set for this season came true. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey, especially my family!" Tattar wrote on social media.

Editor: Michael Cole

