Tattar finishes second at Rock Hill after playoff drama

Estonia's Kristin Tattar lost out to the USA's Holyn Handley in dramatic fashion at the 2023 Women's PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) tour event Throw Pink, at Rock Hill, South Carolina. After forcing a playoff with a birdie on hole 18, Tattar finished the event in second place.

Heading into the final day, Tattar shared the lead with Finland's Eveliina Salonen, and recorded two birdies in the first six holes. However, Tattar then bogeyed the seventh before recording a double bogey at the eighth.

The Estonian fought back, and was two shots behind Handley going into the eighteenth hole. Tattar proceeded to record her first ever hole 18 birdie and, with Handley only managing a bogie, forced a playoff. Unfortunately for Tattar, her American opponent held her nerve in the head to head and took the win.

Kaidi Allsalu finished in joint 13th for the tournament on 2 under par, while Keiti Tätte ended in 25th (+10).

Kristin Tattar has never birdied Hole 18 before today! She just carded her first birdie EVER on Hole 18 to force a playoff!!!



Watch it LIVE here: https://t.co/O3Qx7b0GY0 pic.twitter.com/daOovuiO9l — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) October 8, 2023

Holyn Handley takes it down in a playoff at Winthrop to become your 2023 Throw Pink Women's Disc Golf Champion! pic.twitter.com/n0TzmiSyCO — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) October 8, 2023

