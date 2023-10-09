Tattar finishes second at Rock Hill after playoff drama

Kristi Tattar.
Kristi Tattar. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonia's Kristin Tattar lost out to the USA's Holyn Handley in dramatic fashion at the 2023 Women's PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) tour event Throw Pink, at Rock Hill, South Carolina. After forcing a playoff with a birdie on hole 18, Tattar finished the event in second place.

Heading into the final day, Tattar shared the lead with Finland's Eveliina Salonen, and recorded two birdies in the first six holes. However, Tattar then bogeyed the seventh before recording a double bogey at the eighth.

The Estonian fought back, and was two shots behind Handley going into the eighteenth hole. Tattar proceeded to record her first ever hole 18 birdie and, with Handley only managing a bogie, forced a playoff. Unfortunately for Tattar, her American opponent held her nerve in the head to head and took the win.

Kaidi Allsalu finished in joint 13th for the tournament on 2 under par, while Keiti Tätte ended in 25th (+10).

Editor: Michael Cole

