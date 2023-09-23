Estonia's Kristin Tattar up to second in US Women's Disc Golf Championships

Estonia's Kristin Tattar climbed to second place after the second day of the 2023 US Women's Disc Golf Championships in Burlington, North Carolina. Tattar is now just two shots behind the leader, Henna Blomroos of Finland.

Apart from a double-bogey at the fourth hole, Tattar, who had been in joint seventh place after the opening round of the competition, performed outstandingly on day two. The Estonian made a total of six birdies for a round of 65, or four under par.

Finland's Henna Blomroos remains out in front, after finishing day one on six under par. However, the Finn is now just two shots ahead of Tattar on nine under par. Rebecca Cox of the USA is in third (-6), with Finland's Eveliina Salonen fourth (-5) and Jessica Weese, also of the USA in fifth (-5).

Tattar is not the only Estonian to be enjoying a strong tournament in Burlington, North Carolina.

Kristi Unt, who carded a 66 on the opening day, finishing three under par, also performed well on day two. Unt ended the second day in joint sixth place, four under par.

Of the other Estonian players involved, Keiti Tätte is in joint 30th place (+2), while Kaidi Allsalu is currently in 36th (+5).

In 2019, Tattar became the first European player to win the tournament, which has been held since 1999.

