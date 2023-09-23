Estonia's Kristin Tattar up to second in US Women's Disc Golf Championships

News
Kristin Tattar.
Kristin Tattar. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's Kristin Tattar climbed to second place after the second day of the 2023 US Women's Disc Golf Championships in Burlington, North Carolina. Tattar is now just two shots behind the leader, Henna Blomroos of Finland.

Apart from a double-bogey at the fourth hole, Tattar, who had been in joint seventh place after the opening round of the competition, performed outstandingly on day two. The Estonian made a total of six birdies for a round of 65, or four under par.

Finland's Henna Blomroos remains out in front, after finishing day one on six under par. However, the Finn is now just two shots ahead of Tattar on nine under par. Rebecca Cox of the USA is in third (-6), with Finland's Eveliina Salonen fourth (-5) and Jessica Weese, also of the USA in fifth (-5).

Tattar is not the only Estonian to be enjoying a strong tournament in Burlington, North Carolina.

Kristi Unt, who carded a 66 on the opening day, finishing three under par, also performed well on day two. Unt ended the second day in joint sixth place, four under par.

Of the other Estonian players involved, Keiti Tätte is in joint 30th place (+2), while Kaidi Allsalu is currently in 36th (+5).

In 2019, Tattar became the first European player to win the tournament, which has been held since 1999.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

Know your languages?

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:03

Ülemiste to central Tallinn traffic tunnel scrapped over lack of funds

11:00

Estonia's Kristin Tattar up to second in US Women's Disc Golf Championships

09:57

Gallery: 'Boat of Tears' commemorates Estonians who fled by sea in 1944

08:58

Hussar calls party chairs meeting to restore Riigikogu's working capacity

08:33

Estonian economy ministry considers reducing unemployment benefit period

22.09

Car tax will be higher than the initial proposal

22.09

Government plans to double fine rates

22.09

Former finance minister: Unspecified tax rises should not be in the budget

22.09

Rescue Board: Closure of Kopli Brigade could delay rescue efforts

22.09

Estonian government amends positions on EU repair of goods initiative

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.09

Estonian border guards send back first Russia-licensed vehicle

20.09

Gallery: Tallinn Airport planning major new development, terminal building

22.09

Car tax will be higher than the initial proposal

22.09

Ratings: September brings significant changes in party support ratings

21.09

Reform wants to take €400 million from poor, Eesti 200 and SDE from wealthy

22.09

Government plans to double fine rates

22.09

Tõnis Mölder on changing parties: Eastern politics don't work in the West

22.09

Gallery: Students raise Estonian flag during Resistance Day commemorations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: