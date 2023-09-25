Tattar makes history in winning disc golf's US Open

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Tattar was crowned PDGA US Open Champion Sunday, having improved on the second place she held going into the weekend.

The win, at the course in Burlington, North Carolina, means that she has won the grand slam of the U.S. Open, the World Championships earlier this month, the European Open – before a home crowd in Tallinn last month - and the PDGA Champions Cup back in April, in the one season – the first woman player to do so.

Kristin Tattar becomes a 2x USWDGC Champion! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/dn3dh3XRNN — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) September 24, 2023

Tattar,. 31, from Pärnu, last won the competition back in 2019, when she was the first European player to do so. It was also the first major tournament win of her career.

Tattar was two shots behind Henna Blomroos (Finland) on Friday, and while she went ahead on Saturday, did not start the final day of competition in the best form, and the Finn was able to draw level with Tattar after hole five.

However, Blomroos soon faded; U.S. player Ohn Scoggins then emerged as Tattar's main challenger, ultimately finishing second with 15 under par, while the Estonian took the title with a score 18 under par.

Blomroos finished in third place at 11 under par.

Two more Estonians, Kristi Unt (11th, three below par) and Keiti Tätte (14th, one under par) finished in the top 15.

--

