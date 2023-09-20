Anett Kontaveit to play at Luxembourg invitational tournament in October

Annet Kontaveit.
Annet Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit, who will play the final game of her professional career at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in November, is also taking part in an invitational tournament in Luxembourg in October.

The Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters features eight top women's tennis stars, all of whom have now retired from the sport. Competing alongside Kontaveit will be former WTA (Women's Tennis Association) No. 1 Kim Clijsters of Belgium, as well as Lucie Šafarova (Czechia) and Daniela Hantutšova (Slovakia), Olympic champion Monica Puig (USA), Andrea Petkovic (Germany), Pauline Parmentier (France) and Mandy Minella (Luxembourg).

All eight players taking part were ranked in the WTA top 50 during their careers, with four having reached the top 10. Last June, Kontaveit reached a career-high of WTA No.2.

The tournament starts on October 19, with the final taking place on October 22. The total prize money for the tournament is €110,000, of which €50,000 will be awarded to the winner and €20,000 to the runner-up.

Kontaveit will play her farewell match against Ons Jabeur from Tunisia (WTA No.7) at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn on November 11. Jabeur is a close friend of the Estonian and reached the final of the women's singles at this year's Wimbledon.

"I will definitely have to [pick up the racket again] before then to play Ons Jabeur. To do that, I'll definitely have to start training properly. I'm trying to keep in shape now so that training again won't be such a shock to my body. But I will have to prepare properly for a long time before I will be able to keep up with her," Kontaveit told ETV show "Ringvaade" in the summer.

