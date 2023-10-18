Anett Kontaveit in action in Luxembourg Tennis Masters

Estonian tennis player and former world number one Anett Kontaveit, who announced her retirement from the professional game earlier this year, is to join several other former top players competing at the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters, starting on Thursday.

Tuesday's draw revealed that Kontaveit will face 2016 Olympic champion Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) in the opening round of the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters tournament.

The competition features half-a-dozen former top players, familiar names from the 2000s and 2010s, including Kim Clijsters of Belgium, and Slovak player Daniela Hantuchova.

Puig and Kontaveit have met three times competitively, with the head-to-head record 2:1 in the Estonian's favor.

The winner will face either Lucie Šafarova (Czech Republic) or Pauline Parmentier (France), in the semi-finals.

The invitation-only Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters runs October 19-22 inclusive, at the National Sports and Culture Centre d'Coque in Luxembourg City, with a €50,000 prize purse for the winner, and €20,000 awaiting the runner-up.

Kontaveit announced her retirement just ahead of this year's Wimbledon Championships. The Estonian, 27, from Tallinn, had been world number one the previous summer of the back of a particularly successful 2021, but chronic injury particularly to the lumbar discs and also the left thigh, would have required constant and extensive management even had she continued to play.

Kontaveit will play her final top-level competitive game in November, a testimonial to be held in Tallinn, when world number seven and two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) visits.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!