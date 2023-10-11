Kaia Kanepi out of WTA125 Rouen tournament in round one

Top Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi staved off four match points in her WTA125 tournament round one encounter in Rouen, France, but it was not enough to prevent her going out in three sets, 7:6 (7), 6:1, 6:4.

Kanepi, 38, is ranked 167th in the world according to the freshly announced rankings issued at the start of the week; Galfi, 25, lies 18 places above her in 149th, according to the WTA.

Kanepi went to a 3:1 lead in the first set after breaking, but her opponent soon drew level, at 5:5. While the Estonian went ahead in the next game, she was unable to convert three set points, and things went to a tie-break.

Galfi took a 3:0 lead here, but this time it was Kanepi's turn to make up the difference to four apiece. Things continued to be evenly matched until 7:7, after which Kanepi won two more points to take the set 7:6 (7).

However, the Estonian barely got a chance to breathe in set two as Galfi won five games on-the-trot from 1:1, to take the set.

In the decider, the Hungarian went 3:1 up early on and did not lose the lead thereafter. While Kanepi was able to rescue two match points Galfi had in had when things were 5:3, taking that game, and saved two more match points at 5:4, it was fifth time lucky for Galfi, who took the set 6:4 on the next match point.

The entire encounter in Rouen lasted two hours and five minutes.

Galfi served up 11 aces, Kanepi four, while the Estonian committed five double faults to her opponent's one.

Galfi converted five out of the 11 break points presented to her, Kanepi realized three out of nine.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!