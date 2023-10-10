Estonia's sumo wrestlers take home nine world championship medals

Estonia's sumo wrestlers took home a haul of nine medals from last weekend's world championships in Tokyo, in both junior and adult categories, regional daily Virumaa teataja reports .

Head coach Meelis Höövelson said of the medals tally that: "The last World Cup medal in the adult men's category was won 22 years ago, in 2001, when Aap Uspenski took silver," adding that on top of that, this was the largest medal haul of all time.

From among the women's adult category, the wait had been almost as long, since Epp Mäe took a medal 15 years ago.

Höövelson said that the performance highlighted the weak spots as well as the strong and brought hope for medals at next month's junior championships in Switzerland.

Among the adults, 18-year-old Alonso Gonzalez Margalef from took bronze in the open, category, while from the juniors, Stefan-Lauri Mölder won silver; Mariette Liigend, Kai Kliiman and Karlis Bollverk each took a bronze in their weight categories.

By far the most well-known and most successful former sumo wrestler from Estonia is former Center Party MP Kaido Höövelson (Meelis Höövelson's half-brother), who as Baruto Kaito competed in Japan at the highest level of the sport, from the mid-2000s until his retirement a decade ago.

