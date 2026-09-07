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Experts: Peace no closer after US special envoys' Moscow visit

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Raivo Vare.
Raivo Vare. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Kyiv on Sunday after talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, but experts see little prospect of progress toward ending the war.

If Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Moscow produced any movement, it was not toward peace because Putin currently believes he is in a position of strength, Ukrainian political scientist Artem Dudchenko said.

"He believes that the Russian army is genuinely succeeding in Ukraine, that it will not be long before Ukraine is defeated and that he can get Ukraine to accept the terms of surrender that Putin himself is currently proposing," Dudchenko said.

Security expert Raivo Vare said Putin likes Witkoff and Kushner and that they will continue to be seen in Moscow. Vare said he sees no sign of peace or a ceasefire. What he does see, however, is a need among the leaders of major powers to have their moment in the sun — Putin ahead of the State Duma elections in September and Trump ahead of the midterm elections in November.

"The United States will probably demand an end to strikes on Russia's oil sector. So there is some movement. Plus, perhaps during this period, which is important to both sides — for one because of the State Duma elections and for the other because of the midterms — some kind of interim formula may be found in which there is simply a process underway where they simply keep talking," Vare said.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Washington on September 24. Whether ending the war in Ukraine will also be discussed there depends primarily on China, Vare said. Ultimately, both Russia and Ukraine are preparing to continue fighting next year as well.

"Both sides are preparing for the war to continue into 2027. The Ukrainians are also saying this publicly, through Zelenskyy. But Putin has very clearly positioned himself to continue — he has also issued official orders covering the period through next February," Vare said.

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