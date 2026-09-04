MoD official: Russia has shifted to round-the-clock strike tactics in Ukraine

Russia has shifted its long‑range strike tactics against Ukraine, moving from dense nighttime barrages to longer, round‑the‑clock attacks with fewer strike assets, said Gert Kaju, head of the Ministry of Defense's readiness department.

This has placed additional burden on Ukraine's air‑defense units. It also affects transport, the economy and the entire civilian sector.

"If earlier attacks were carried out at night and with numerous air‑strike assets in a short period, then now it has changed to the opposite — attacks are carried out over a longer period with fewer strike assets and essentially around the clock," Kaju said.

He noted that Russian armed forces have also constantly increased the share of jet‑engine drones among air‑strike assets, and according to Ukrainian data, about 2,800 of this type of drone were launched against Ukraine in August.

Jet-engine drones harder to hit

"These jet‑engine drones are faster and therefore harder for air‑defense units to hit, which forces Ukraine to find countermeasures. As public sources say, the first examples exist and are being continuously improved. But this shows that the pattern of air attacks, the tactics used and the assets are in constant development, and that applies to both sides — from the standpoint of attacking and defending," Kaju said.

Last week the number of clashes in Ukraine averaged 225 per day, which remained the same compared with the previous week. The Russian army's average losses last week were 1,500 soldiers per day. This number has somewhat increased compared with the period two to three weeks ago.

The most intense fighting is still in the direction of Pokrovsk and Konstantinovka, both in Donetsk oblast. "This was followed by the Lyman direction, also in Donetsk oblast. In addition, the Huljaipole direction in Zaporizhzhia oblast. Intensive activities also take place in Kharkiv oblast," Kaju said.

"Ukraine carries out counterattacks mainly in Kharkiv oblast toward Kupiansk, Borova and Velykyi Burluk, and also in Donetsk oblast toward Lyman, Sloviansk and Konstantinovka," he added.

Kaju said that last week Russia attacked 13 oblasts in Ukraine, and the targets were still critical infrastructure, various civilian objects, as well as energy and industrial sites.

Food warehouses and books as new targets

"Russia has also systematically attacked food warehouses, and a large part of them has been destroyed, which means Ukraine is forced to reconsider its various supply chains and distribution networks, but the assessment is that food shortages should not emerge in Ukraine. Russia has also expanded its attacks against Ukraine's railway infrastructure — not only the infrastructure but also various transport assets. If earlier the railway itself or railway bridges were attacked, this has been expanded to substations that support railway operations, and now trains, locomotives and depots are also being attacked," Kaju said.

Kaju pointed out that Russia has also begun attacking various printing houses in Ukraine.

"As a result, approximately 12 million books have been destroyed, and according to Ukrainian information, up to one third of all books printed in Ukraine this year have been destroyed," Kaju said.

In response to Russia's attacks, Ukraine has improved its air‑alert system, making it more flexible and more informative for residents.

According to Kaju, Ukraine's precision‑strike targets have included various oil refineries, but also companies and warehouses connected to different types of e‑commerce platforms. In addition, discount‑store chains and their warehouses have been attacked.

Zelenskyy's warning about Russian airspace

"To some extent it seems that the pattern is the same for Ukraine and Russia regarding what targets are attacked. But in addition, Ukraine's focus is strongly on reducing the ability to supply electricity to Crimea. It is visible that the focus of attacks last week has been on energy‑production sites in occupied areas that should supply Crimea," Kaju said.

In addition, due to Ukraine's strikes against ports in Rostov oblast, shipping there has essentially stopped, and the governor of Rostov oblast has had to declare a state of emergency.

Ukraine's president has also issued a warning that flying civilian aircraft in Russian airspace is no longer safe. Civilian aircraft are not being attacked, but due to Ukrainian drones present there, it may pose a danger to civil aviation. "The message Ukraine wants to send here is that they are intensifying their air attacks in Russian airspace," Kaju said.

He added that in August this year Russia has occupied up to 90 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, losing more than 42,000 soldiers killed and wounded. In August last year Russia captured about 460 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, losing 29,000 soldiers.

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