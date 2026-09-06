Pärnu flood situation stable but work continues

Heavy rain hit Pärnu on Friday morning, overwhelming the sewer system, but the city government said the situation is now under control.

Streets and roads were flooded and water entered buildings. Rainfall exceeded 100 millimeters, reaching more than 120 millimeters in some places. Employees of Pärnu City Government, water utility Pärnu Vesi, the Rescue Board and the Estonian Rescue Association are continuously monitoring and assessing the situation.

"The heavy rainfall also affected our neighboring municipality. Yesterday evening, we gathered at the Rescue Board's command center, after which the mayor of Tori Municipality and I inspected the most critical areas in Pärnu and Tori Municipality. At the height of the crisis, both local governments had to focus all their attention on helping their own residents, but once the situation stabilized, we were able to assess the situation in the neighboring municipality as well and share our experiences," Deputy Mayor Sander Kilk said.

Water levels in Pärnu are falling, although water continues to flow in from Rääma bog. The Rescue Board's pumps and the city's systems are currently able to cope with the situation. The Rescue Board will decide when pumping can be stopped.

The city government is also asking residents to check on their neighbors, acquaintances and elderly people. Anyone who needs assistance is asked to report it. The Pärnu City Government information line at 444 8200 is answering calls around the clock.

Temporary traffic changes remain in effect. Road users are asked to remain alert, follow traffic signs and, where possible, avoid areas where the effects of flooding are still disrupting traffic. Traffic arrangements may change and roads will be reopened as soon as possible.

Kilk said good cooperation between different agencies, local governments and volunteers has been crucial during the crisis.

"We are extremely grateful to our various partners. Several rescue crews from across Estonia have traveled to Pärnu to help, while experts have also provided us with the latest data and expertise, which have been extremely useful in making decisions. I want to sincerely thank all the rescuers, volunteers and others who have come to help from across Estonia. It is thanks to you that the situation is under control today and people have received the assistance they need," Kilk said.

Important contacts:

If someone's health or life is in danger, call 112.

Pärnu Vesi: 445 5660

Pärnu City Government information line: 444 8200

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