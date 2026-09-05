X!

Eesti Post put up for sale at €52 million starting price

News
Omniva (Eesti Post) post office. Photo is illustrative.
Omniva (Eesti Post) post office. Photo is illustrative. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

On Friday, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture announced a public written auction for the disposal of shares of the public limited company Eesti Post. The deadline for submitting bids is 27 November. The auction will sell 100 percent of Eesti Post's shares, with a total starting price of €52 million.

Eesti Post, which operates under the Omniva brand, is a company 100 percent owned by the Estonian state. Omniva serves customers in all three Baltic states and has an international logistics network spanning more than ten countries. The company's sales revenue in 2025 was €155 million.

The disposal is based on the government's decision of 6 April, which approved the proposal of the Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture to dispose of the shares of Eesti Post through a public auction.

According to Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Johannes Terras, the disposal reduces the state's business and investment risk and creates better conditions for the company to attract investment, improve service quality and increase competitiveness.

Hendrik Johannes Terras Autor/allikas: Ken Mürk/ERR

"The state's role in postal service must be primarily regulatory, not the provision of service through owning a company. The delivery of letters and home delivery of periodicals will remain guaranteed even after the change of ownership, because the requirements of the universal postal service and the obligations of postal service provision arise from the Postal Act," Terras said.

In recent years, Eesti Post's operations have clearly shifted from traditional state postal service toward international logistics services — in 2025, the universal postal service accounted for five percent of sales revenue.

Eesti Post has grown under the Omniva brand into a logistics company serving all Baltic states, competing with other companies mainly on an open market under commercial conditions. The aim of the auction is to find an owner for Eesti Post who can develop the company and invest in the highly competitive logistics and parcel market.

Newspapers ready for delivery by Omniva (Eesti Post). Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR

The state will remain the policymaker and supervisor in the postal sector: the quality and accessibility requirements of the universal postal service are set out in the Postal Act, and their compliance is monitored by the Competition Authority. The state has also established specific quality conditions, including the number of delivery days and the minimum number of post offices — the universal postal service provider must ensure that letters and periodicals are delivered to homes five days a week and that each county has at least one post office.

The auction is carried out by advisers to the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture: OÜ Superia, Redgate Capital AS and Ellex Raidla Advokaadibüroo OÜ.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Argo Ideon

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:40

Longer exclusion orders cut domestic violence repeats, police say

10:00

Jüri Ratas: Growth bought with state debt will clip future prosperity

09:15

State to order shelter plans for up to 400 buildings

08:30

Eesti Post put up for sale at €52 million starting price

04.09

Study: Estonia's climate warming 1.5 times faster than global average

04.09

MoD official: Russia has shifted to round-the-clock strike tactics in Ukraine

04.09

Ingrid Neel and partner cruise past seeded pair in US Open round one

04.09

Estonia fuel prices swing daily as retailer price war becomes 'new norm'

04.09

Estonia terminates Ukraine arms deals worth over €71 million, pursues court cases

04.09

Employers' leader urges Estonia to model its economic policy on the U.S.

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.09

Video: Emergency situation declared in Pärnu after heavy rain floods streets Updated

04.09

Estonia terminates Ukraine arms deals worth over €71 million, pursues court cases

04.09

Teen actor to play Bolt founder Markus Villig in upcoming movie

02.09

Estonia's defense minister resigns in national defense procurement scandal

03.09

Indian firm: Estonia defense contract dispute left us out of pocket

03.09

AI discovers thousands of overlooked field islands in Estonia

02.09

Who is Estonia's new President Ülle Madise and what does she think of life?

02.09

Estonia takes defense firm to court over €70 million contract for shells for Ukraine

04.09

Study: Estonia's climate warming 1.5 times faster than global average

04.09

Former EDF commander offered defense minister post

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo