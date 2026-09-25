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Estonia's only artichoke farmer sees bright future for local crop

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A field of artichoke plants.
A field of artichoke plants. Source: ERR
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Estonia's only dedicated artichoke grower says this summer's conditions were ideal for the crop, now thriving after years of testing different varieties and growing methods.

Artifarm owner Andreas Kiik said he first got the idea to try growing artichokes in Estonia after trying them on a trip to Italy. While early efforts were largely a flop, years of trial and error eventually led to success in the local climate.

"We started experimenting eight years ago, and eventually got to the point where, with the right varieties and growing methods, they grow very well here," he said.

Artichokes thrive in moisture and moderate temperatures. This year's summer in Estonia was particularly favorable, and Kiik hopes the Mediterranean crop will start bringing in some income.

Fresh Estonian-grown artichokes. Source: ERR

"It would be great if we could cover the growing costs, but next year should be even better," he added.

While the tender, edible heart accounts for only about 30–40 percent of the plant, Kiik's Lääne County operation uses the rest as well.

"We just made pasta from the outer leaves, but they can also be used to make a good alcoholic drink or tea," he explained, noting that the stalks can be pickled just like cucumbers.

Most of Kiik's customers are currently restaurants and small eateries, but some people also buy artichokes from him for themselves.

"Those who order generally know exactly what they want," he said, adding that many are regular customers.

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Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

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