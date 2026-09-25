X!

Unions consider public sector wage hikes insufficient

News
Money.
Money. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The payroll funds for teachers, internal security and cultural workers will rise slightly next year, but unions say it is not enough. Low pay is also causing staff shortages and worsening long-standing problems.

Internal security is in crisis, the Rescue Workers' Union said in response to a decision to raise police officers' and rescue workers' salaries by just 3 percent. Slightly more than €7 million in additional funding will be allocated.

"We cannot simply stand by and watch as a decision is made that is completely at odds with the expectations of internal security personnel," said Kalle Koop, chief shop steward of the Rescue Workers' Union.

The minimum salary for a rescue worker is €1,606. That means an additional €48 gross, which Koop said is a very modest amount for someone who must be prepared to enter a burning building to save others.

A newly hired police officer earns a gross monthly salary of €2,030, nearly 10 percent below the Estonian average. Both rescue workers and police officers, however, want salaries of at least 1.2 times the Estonian average.

Staffing and salary crisis deepening

Enel Kuiv, chief shop steward of the Police Officers' Union, said the police are facing a staffing and pay crisis that continues to worsen. "Different crises keep emerging. Those at the border are currently the most pressing, but other significant problems have also arisen in internal security," she said.

According to Kuiv, solving the problem will require greater investment and better prioritization by the government. "The state budget in the form currently proposed by the government certainly does not treat internal security as a priority," she said.

It is not yet clear exactly how much police officers' and rescue workers' salaries will change next year. The Ministry of the Interior has yet to determine the specific needs within its area of responsibility.

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said the additional payroll funding will allow some improvements, but the ministry will have to operate even more efficiently than last year. "We will certainly analyze where the need is greatest. We won't spread the money evenly," he said.

"Everyone should understand that if we simply spread the money evenly — ours is one of the largest areas of government among the ministries, with 8,000 employees — everyone will end up completely dissatisfied," Taro said.

Cultural workers' minimum wage will not rise

In the cultural sector, the payroll fund will increase by 2.5 percent, adding nearly €3 million. However, the minimum salary for cultural workers with higher education will not rise and will remain at €1,720.

Culture Minister Heidy Purga (Reform) said the minimum means employees cannot be paid less than that. "But they can certainly be paid more and probably should be," she said. According to Purga, statistics show that the average salary in the cultural sector is above €2,000. With the additional funding, managers will now be able to make their own decisions on pay.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:51

International nightlife conference to be held in Tallinn in October

15:37

Estonia's only artichoke farmer sees bright future for local crop

15:21

Defense official: Russia's neighbors have stepped up responses to air threats

15:18

Prosecutors launch criminal probe into Maardu football match-fixing case

15:01

Finance minister: Those getting a positive exception should not complain about pay

14:29

Unions consider public sector wage hikes insufficient

14:17

Eneli Jefimova dives into action in new US swimming league

13:50

Harri Tiido: Bananas in Siberia

13:30

Health‑care unions turn to national conciliator after talks collapse

13:10

Government sets 2032 target for Rail Baltica's Tallinn–Pärnu section

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.09

Magnitude 1.4 quake shakes northwestern Estonia

24.09

Tallinn school asks ministry for €400,000 in emergency funds to finish out the year

24.09

Baltic states ask EU for €500 million in additional support for drone defense

24.09

Investor: Baltic defense forces cool on domestic drones

24.09

Rail Baltica delays leave local communities disappointed

08:04

Largely EU-funded Narva defense base delayed by political turmoil

24.09

Estonia imposes own sanctions on delisted Russian oligarch pair

23.09

Swedish prisoners complaining of conditions in Tartu prison

24.09

Trans activists accuse state gender committee of bias and obstruction

24.09

Pärnu man shot dead by police after pointing 'gun' at officer

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo