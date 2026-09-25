Estonia's NOËP to join BBC-led European dance music marathon Friday night

This Friday, Estonian DJ and producer NOËP and Raadio 2 join 11 other radio stations in Europe's Biggest Dance Show, a six-hour dance music marathon airing live across Europe.

The eighth edition of the marathon brings together 12 European radio stations under the lead of BBC Radio 1, with each station contributing a 30-minute set. This year, Raadio 2's fourth, Estonia will be represented by NOËP.

BBC Radio 1 kicks things off at 8 p.m. Estonian time, NOËP's Raadio 2 segment starts at midnight and Kyiv's Radio Promin will close out the marathon at 1:30 a.m.

Raadio 2 will air the full six-hour program from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., with a pre-show broadcast hosted by Marta Püssa starting at 7 p.m. The marathon will also be carried by other European Broadcasting Union (EBU) member stations.

Previous featured Estonian artists include Madison Mars, Syn Cole and Tommy Cash.

Europe's Biggest Dance Show airs Friday, September 25, on Raadio 2.

7 p.m. — Warm-Up @ Raadio 2

8 p.m. — BBC Radio 1, London

8:30 p.m. — Sveriges Radio P3, Stockholm

9 p.m. — NRK mP3, Oslo

9:30 p.m. — 1LIVE, Cologne

10 p.m. — Fritz, Berlin

10:30 p.m. — RTÉ 2FM, Dublin

11 p.m. — Studio Brussel, Brussels

11:30 p.m. — YleX, Helsinki

12:00 a.m. — Raadio 2, Tallinn

12:30 a.m. — FM4, Vienna

1 a.m. — NPO 3FM, Amsterdam

1:30 a.m. — Radio Promin, Kyiv

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