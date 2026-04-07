More young Estonians in New York seeking ways to keep identity alive

Hundreds flocked to Manhattan this weekend for the annual Estonian Cultural Days in New York, a generation-spanning event drawing a growing number of young diaspora Estonians.

For decades, Estonians across the Northeastern U.S. and beyond have gathered in Manhattan for the festival. Now, a new generation is increasingly visible, often congregating on the upper stairs at the New York Estonian House (NYEM) between events.

"We're just here, talking, hanging out, and having fun," said Heili.

Younger folks having their own favorite go-to spots to hang out in the building is nothing new, but carving out a hideout several floors up has its own strategic advantages.

"All the parents are downstairs, and they tell you what to do," Heili explained. "'Go do this,' or 'Go do that!' But then we just run up here and, I dunno, hide out and chat."

'You tell Americans you're Estonian'

For many, the event is about more than concerts and folk dancing. It's a place where different backgrounds and identities meet.

"It's the nature of the diaspora: you're never fully part of one community or the other," said Kaisa. "But that has its charm. It gives you added perspective and broadens your worldview."

Living in the U.S., identity often starts with heritage. "For Americans, where you're from, where your family comes from, is the most important thing," Heili said. "You don't just tell Americans that you're from America; you say you're Estonian."

Like in many other "esto" communities across North America, many Estonians in and around the Big Apple stay connected through membership in various community clubs and activities.

For younger diaspora members, that means New York Estonian School (NYEK) and, later, youth clubs and the local folk dance troupe, Saare Vikat.

Local "estos" on the roof of the New York Estonian House (NYEM) with guest performer Noëp during the annual Estonian Cultural Days in New York. April 2026. Source: ERR

Troupe leader Diina Tamm said they draw a wide mix, from recent arrivals to second- and third-generation Estonians.

Some aren't even ethnic Estonians themselves at all, ending up adopted into the community via ties with Estonian friends or romantic partners.

"After performing in the Song and Dance Festival [last summer], people really caught the dance bug, and now we have a really fun and international group," Tamm said.

Even outsiders enchanted

William, a Canadian known as Villu among friends, said he discovered the culture through dance.

"Estonian folk dance is fun," he said. "It's really great to be here with the group, practice each week and perform," he said. "And it's a very beautiful dance; I love being involved."

Visitors from Estonia often still find the diaspora's enthusiasm striking.

Musician Andres Kõpper, or Noëp, is back for another North American gig on the invite of the diaspora community. He said he's seen more folk dance in New York over the past two years than in his entire adult life in Estonia.

"If Estonians back home kept up this much Estonian spirit, that would be something," he said. "And it's always so fun and heartwarming here."

The 2026 Estonian Cultural Days in New York were held April 3–5.

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