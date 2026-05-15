Breakdancers to take over Tartu's Kammivabrik center on Saturday

Street dancing hits Tartu on Saturday with the first major competition of the year.

This is the Eesti Tänavatantsijate Liit street dancing association's first cup stage of the year and takes place on stage at the Kammivabrik venue.

"We are delighted that the competition will also be judged by some completely new judges who have not previously served in this role at our events. We have received very positive feedback about the international jury from dancers in neighboring countries who come to compete in Estonia. In the case of judges, the most important factors are the training they have completed and their previous experience," said Mari Venski, head organizer.

Participants from Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, and Latvia have already registered, though registration is still open. "The presence of foreign competitors definitely raises the level of Estonian dancers as well. It is not always easy to attract foreign dancers to compete here, but cooperation with coaches from different countries helps," Venski added.

One person involved goes by the name of B-girl Paulina. She recently served as a judge at the Estonian street dance association open championships, and noted that the level of male and female dancers has equalized. "Many strong women were represented in the finals last time, and that makes me very happy," she said.

Another crucial part of Saturday's competition is spectators, expected Saturday at the Kammivabrik. "The audience's reactions and support give competitors a huge boost. At our competitions, people can see the battles up close and in person, and that creates tremendous emotions," Venski went on.

All matchups promise to be evenly contested and exciting, organizers say. Winners will be determined across nine categories in total.

In addition to four breaking categories, Saturday's program includes several upright street dance styles. Judges will for the first time include French-rooted Dice and English-rooted Omni, joined by street dance pioneer Renegade.

Saturday's breaking judges include male and female dancers, among them B-girl Jilou, one of Germany's best-known female breakers and a podium finisher at Red Bull BC One, IBE, Outbreak, and Undisputed. She will be joined by Midair and Renegade, who helped develop the Olympic breaking judging system.

The Estonian street dance association's first cup stage in breaking and upright street dance styles will take place on Saturday, May 16. The breaking categories begin at noon, while the preliminary rounds for upright street dance styles start in the afternoon. The top eight competitors in each category will advance to the quarterfinals, continuing until the winner is decided in the final battle.

The event takes place at the Kammivabrik at Teguri 28a, from noon. The competition, including awards etc., will end around 7.30 p.m. according to the schedule.

Street dance is an umbrella term for social dance styles which can include breakdancing, popping, house, voguing and hip hop. The styles developed organically from culture, social interaction, and specific moments in time. Street dances, as the term might imply, are urban, improvisational, and social, with strong ties to the local communities they come from.

More info in English is here.

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