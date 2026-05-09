Report: Social media bans alone won't keep kids and teens safe online

Banning social media won't fully protect children online, a new report from Estonia's Foresight Center warns, arguing digital literacy may matter more than age limits.

Foresight Center expert Eneli Kindsiko said age restrictions may seem like an easy fix, but young people often find ways around them anyway.

"It's more of a bandaid that's not very effective," she said, arguing that platforms themselves should be designed to be safer while kids are taught from an early age how to navigate digital spaces.

The report highlights the scale of youth online exposure. Nearly all Estonian children ages 9–16 use the internet daily, while OECD data shows half of all 15-year-olds spend more than 30 hours a week on digital devices, and primarily for entertainment purposes.

Studies cited in the report also found nearly 60 percent of young people ages 9–16 had encountered disturbing content online in the past year, with many coming across it much more frequently, while17 percent reported experiencing cyberbullying. One in five had received sexually explicit messages.

Young people talk about disturbing online experiences most often to their parents (34 percent) or friends (25 percent), but nearly one in five do not share them with anyone.

A significant share of Estonian youth are also among those taking part in spreading risks, with the report noting that, for example, 28 percent of boys and 20 percent of girls may knowingly be sharing misinformation.

The report also warns that social media is increasingly shaping kids' and teens' consumption habits as they are exposed to covert advertising, influencer marketing and in-app purchases. Researchers estimate 14-year-olds may see up to 1,260 ads a day on social media alone.

Digital awareness starting in kindergarten

At the same time, Kindsiko said the digital world also offers benefits, including opportunities for learning, self-expression and social connection.

"Estonia should focus on minimizing harmful effects and maximizing beneficial ones," she said, noting that empowering kids and youth the digital world begins before they reach school age and continues to develop from there.

Digital awareness, the expert added, should be taught as early as in kindergarten.

Click here to read more about the Foresight Center's latest report and broader research on youth autonomy and decision-making.

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