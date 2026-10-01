Images and video: Tallinn completes Väike-Ameerika overhaul designs

Tallinn plans to reconstruct Väike-Ameerika tänav and a section of Luha tänav. A preliminary design has been completed and will be presented on October 7.

The reconstruction will cover Väike-Ameerika tänav from Pärnu maantee to Tehnika tänav and the section of Luha tänav between Väike-Ameerika tänav and Koidu tänav. The existing five-way intersection will be replaced with a roundabout designed as a public square, while intersection areas will be raised to calm traffic.

Two-way traffic will be retained on Väike-Ameerika tänav, but the roadway will be narrowed between Toom-Kuninga tänav and Virmalise tänav to provide more space for pedestrians.

During the planning conditions procedure, making the section between Virmalise tänav and Toom-Kuninga tänav one-way was considered in order to provide more space for pedestrians around the intersection of Toom-Kuninga tänav and Väike-Ameerika tänav. However, different options were reconsidered when the preliminary design was drawn up and it was decided to retain two-way traffic. To provide more space for pedestrians, the roadway in front of Väike-Ameerika tänav 11, 13 and 15 will be narrowed to four meters.

A total of 61 parking spaces are planned for the streets, along with three short-term stopping spaces near Tallinn University of Applied Sciences. Trees, shrubs and low-growing vegetation will also be added to the streetscape, the Tallinn city government's press service said.

The speed limit throughout most of the project area will be 30 kilometers per hour, falling to 20 kilometers per hour at local junctions, including around the intersection of Väike-Ameerika tänav, Luha tänav and Kesk-Ameerika tänav. Public transportation routes will also change, with the No. 32 bus set to run along Tehnika tänav in the future.

Preliminary design for the renovation of Väike-Ameerika tänav. Source: Tallinn City Government

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