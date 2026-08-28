Tallinn roadworks to snarl traffic into October, deputy mayor says

A lot of road work in the capital is conducted in the summer when the schools are off, but several major projects will run way past back-to-school day, Tuesday, September 1.

Hipodroom intersection

The largest roadworks are under way and will continue in the Hipodroom area west of the city center. The current 2+1 lane arrangement at the intersection is being transformed into 2+2 lanes, with the work starting at the end of August. The roadworks there are set to continue for another year.

"Once the holidays are over and the school year has begun, there will certainly be major traffic jams [at the Hipodroom intersection]. Today, work is being carried out on the outbound side, and in 2027 on the inbound side. There are still 12 months to go, so we certainly ask people to be patient," Tallinn Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse (Center) said.

Peterburi tee area

Construction work on the first stage of Peterburi tee to the southeast of the center will be completed by the end of November, with the current deadline set for November 18. The Pae intersection in Lasnamäe will reopen by the end of September, Jesse said.

Work will also continue for a lengthy period of time on Suur-Sõjamäe tänav, which runs parallel to Peterburi tee and alongside Tallinn Airport's runway. The deadline for this project is set for 2028. Traffic there will continue with one lane in each direction until then. The work is taking so long because it is connected with the construction of the Rail Baltica passenger terminal at Ülemiste and the surrounding infrastructure.

City center

In the city center (Kesklinn) area, the stretch of Raua Street adjacent to Tallinn Secondary School No. 21 will reopen to traffic in time for the first day back at school on Tuesday. Road and utility works on Kreutzwaldi tänav, which intersects, will continue until October 10. Kreutzwaldi also runs past the under-construction new ERR TV house, and is sometimes subject to temporary lane closures or delays as heavy vehicles and plant move in and out.

The extensive roadworks on the nearby Liivalaia tänav are due to be completed mid-October, while Lauteri tänav in the city centre reopened to traffic just this week. In the latter case, this means buses that had been diverted during the work are once again running along Lauteri. The Vambola-Lembitu intersection has also reopened to traffic.

One lane on Ahtri tänav, close to the Old City Harbor, is currently closed due to ongoing construction of the so-called Talsinki quarter.

Adamsoni tänav will be closed at the end of September or beginning of October in connection with construction work at the Westholm Gümnaasium high school.

Põhja Tallinn

According to Jesse, construction work on Sõle tänav, a main thoroughfare, and Kolde Pst, which bisects Sõle, is "80 percent" complete. Turns onto Kolde Pst. have been reopened, though work there will nevertheless continue through to the end of November. Until the end of November, Sõle tänav will have only one lane open in the direction of the City Center on the stretch between Ehte and Nisu streets.

Work on Volta tänav in Kalamaja will continue until September 25. "Naturally, this has caused additional traffic on [nearby] Kungla tänav. But this [work] stems from real needs and, as with any construction work or street closure, traffic shifts to neighboring streets," Jesse went on.

The final asphalt paving work on Paljassaare põik is set to go ahead in September.

Mustamäe and Sütiste tee

Road renovation work will begin in the second half of September in Mustamäe, to the west, and will continue in stages into next year, Jesse added.

Heating pipelines are being replaced on Sütiste tee, with the work due to be completed by the end of September.

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