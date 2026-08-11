Two months of roadworks in store for Tallinn's Liivalaia tänav

Road resurfacing work will begin next week on Liivalaia tänav, one of the main streets in Tallinn City Center, and will continue until mid-October.

Tallinn will begin resurfacing Liivalaia tänav next week. The work will take place on the section between Juhkentali tänav and Pärnu maantee.

Preparatory work, surveying and the drafting of construction plans have been underway on the street since early August. Milling work and the removal of the asphalt concrete surface on the sidewalk will begin August 17.

Construction of the crushed-stone base will take place from late August through the end of September, while paving will run from September 7 through October 18. All work, including landscaping and road marking, must be completed by October 25.

Liivalaia tänav in central Tallinn. Source: Argo Ideon/ERR

Roadwork will also take place elsewhere in Tallinn in late summer and fall. Work will continue, for example, on Pärnu maantee in Nõmme.

In the Kesklinn district, resurfacing work will be carried out on Lubja tänav between the tram tracks and Vilmsi tänav, several sections of Tartu maantee, Türnpu tänav, Gonsiori tänav, Teatri väljak, Kaarli puiestee and Juhkentali tänav, among other locations. The work will include milling and removing existing road surfaces, laying new asphalt and repairing and installing curbstones and artificial stone pavers. Road markings and landscaping work will also be carried out.

"Preparatory work on the resurfacing projects is already underway, and because work is planned across the city, the projects have been divided into several stages. Work will begin gradually, with projects in different city districts getting underway as they become ready," said Erkki Vaheoja, head of service at Tallinn's Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

In addition to resurfacing major streets, other road and street construction and maintenance work will continue in Tallinn. Several road projects will continue or begin in the fall, with completion scheduled for September or October. The exact schedule and traffic arrangements will depend on the individual project and the progress of the work.

The projects include the construction of a road between Marta tänav and Asula tänav, reconstruction of the outdoor road network at Tallinn Botanic Garden and work related to the construction of the Teelise bus parking lot. Larger projects planned for the fall include reconstruction of roads in Mustamäe's second quarter and Rahumäe tee.

"Summer is a good time for roadwork because traffic volumes are lower during the school vacation. This year, work is taking place simultaneously on several important road sections in Tallinn and our goal is to steadily improve the condition of the city's streets and carry out work where roads are most in need of renewal. Roadwork can inevitably affect people's usual routes, but the result will be safer and more convenient city streets," Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan said.

Roadwork will begin on the section of Liivalaia tänav between Juhkentali tänav and Pärnu maantee. Source: Tallinn City Government

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