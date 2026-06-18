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Traffic reorganized on several key Tallinn road sections

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Gonsiori tänav.
Gonsiori tänav. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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Ahead of the Midsummer holidays, Tallinn is changing traffic arrangements in several locations to make traffic clearer and calmer and improve road safety, said Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse.

"We are making changes in places where more traffic accidents have occurred in the past and where, based on residents' feedback, we see opportunities to improve the current solutions — whether that involves lane layouts, turns or pedestrian routes," Jesse said.

To reduce noise and traffic disruptions caused by the work, specialized equipment from Finland will be used at some locations.

On Gonsiori tänav, reversible lane markings will be removed and traffic arrangements at the intersection of Gonsiori and Pronksi tänav will be adjusted. For traffic entering the city, left turns onto Pronksi tänav will be regulated by a separate traffic signal.

At the intersection of Estonia puiestee and Kentmanni tänav, traffic arrangements will be made clearer to improve safety where the public transport lane crosses the right-turn lane from Kentmanni tänav.

At the intersection of Pärnu maantee and Tõnismäe, the pedestrian crossing will be moved closer to Pärnu maantee to make the route more convenient for pedestrians and improve their visibility to drivers making turns.

At the intersection of Tondi tänav and A. H. Tammsaare tee, lane alignments will be adjusted to improve traffic safety and reduce the risk of accidents.

In addition, a number of smaller traffic management changes will be made at various locations across the city. The city is asking all road users to remain attentive and follow traffic signs and other traffic control devices.

The work began this week. In many cases, the first stage involves removing existing road markings.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski

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